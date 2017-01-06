SNAPSHOT: Smog spreading across China

A total of 32 Chinese cities are in the midst of a "red alert," the highest level in China's four-tiered air pollution warning system, by Thursday, according to Chinese media.

Beijing has maintained its orange alert, the second highest, but some comments posted on the Internet have questioned why not a red alert.

As the Chinese capital received light snow Thursday, the local authorities called on the public to put up umbrellas, warning that the snow is very dirty.

==Kyodo