Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 19:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:26 6 January 2017

Japan PM Abe to send former Foreign Minister Komura to Iran for talks

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Masahiko Komura, former foreign minister and currently vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit Iran from next Tuesday as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for talks with top officials, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

During his three-day visit, Komura is scheduled to exchange opinions on developments on the global scene including Tehran's 2015 landmark nuclear deal with the United States and six major world powers, the ministry said.

The visit comes amid questions over the deal's future after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump promised during his election campaign to tear it up, calling it "disastrous."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  5. 31 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete