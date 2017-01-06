Japan PM Abe to send former Foreign Minister Komura to Iran for talks

Masahiko Komura, former foreign minister and currently vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit Iran from next Tuesday as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for talks with top officials, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

During his three-day visit, Komura is scheduled to exchange opinions on developments on the global scene including Tehran's 2015 landmark nuclear deal with the United States and six major world powers, the ministry said.

The visit comes amid questions over the deal's future after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump promised during his election campaign to tear it up, calling it "disastrous."