Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 21:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:43 6 January 2017

"Scientists" soar to 2nd most popular job among Japanese boys

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Scientists and scholars became the second most popular job among Japanese boys, climbing from the eighth spot last year, a survey showed Friday, possibly influenced by Nobel Prizes awarded to Japanese scientists.

Soccer players remained at the top of the list for the seventh consecutive year, while police officers and detectives were in third place, according to the annual survey by the Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co.

Swimmers, which took the 18th spot last year, soared to eighth place, after Japanese swimmers did well at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last August, earning nine medals.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  5. 31 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete