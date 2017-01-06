"Scientists" soar to 2nd most popular job among Japanese boys

Scientists and scholars became the second most popular job among Japanese boys, climbing from the eighth spot last year, a survey showed Friday, possibly influenced by Nobel Prizes awarded to Japanese scientists.

Soccer players remained at the top of the list for the seventh consecutive year, while police officers and detectives were in third place, according to the annual survey by the Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co.

Swimmers, which took the 18th spot last year, soared to eighth place, after Japanese swimmers did well at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last August, earning nine medals.