S. Korean foreign minister summons Japanese envoy, voices regret

South Korea Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se summoned Japan's ambassador on Friday to directly express regret over the Japanese government's decision to recall him in protest over a new statue dedicated to so-called comfort women.

Japan announced earlier Friday it was temporarily recalling Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine, as well as Japan's consul general in Busan, in protest over the erection last week of the statue outside the Japanese consulate in the southern port city.

During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry that lasted about an hour, Yun, besides voicing regret at the Japanese move, joined Nagamine in reaffirming the two governments' shared intention to faithfully implement a bilateral agreement reached in December 2015 aimed at fully settling the comfort women issue, the ministry said.