FOCUS: Japan loses patience on S. Korea handling of comfort women issue

The withdrawal of the Japanese ambassador to South Korea and other retaliatory actions announced by Japan on Friday reflects Japan losing patience over its neighbor's handling of the "comfort women" issue under impeached South Korean President Park Geun Hye.

Despite repeated protests by Tokyo, South Korea allowed the erection of a new statue late last month symbolizing women procured for the Japanese military's wartime brothels before and during World War II outside the Japanese consulate in the southern port city of Busan.

The installation is widely seen in Japan as South Korea's negligence of a landmark bilateral deal struck in December 2015 where the two governments said they will "finally and irreversibly" put an end to the quarrel regarding the comfort women issue.