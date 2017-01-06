Close

January 6, 2017 21:09

20:57 6 January 2017

Japanese leaders question Trump's protectionism after he hits Toyota

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Japanese political and business leaders questioned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist stance Friday after he blasted Toyota Motor Corp.'s plan to build vehicles in Mexico, while the Japanese carmaker stressed its contribution to the U.S. economy.

Toyota said in a statement that "production volume or employment in the U.S. will not decrease" as a result of its new plant in Mexico announced in 2015. Toyota is the largest automaker in Japan and the third biggest in the United States in sales.

"Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump Administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry," the statement said.

