Publisher ordered to suspend publication of book on conservative group

A Tokyo court ordered a publisher Friday to suspend publication of a bestseller nonfiction book featuring links of a conservative lobby to a religious group, saying the book has some untrue information following a defamation claim.

Published last year, "Nippon Kaigi no Kenkyu" (A Study on the Japan Conference), written in Japanese by Tamotsu Sugano, claims the lobby has influence on the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and criticizes the administration's drive toward revising the war-renouncing Constitution.

The decision by the Tokyo District Court came after a man in his 70s who appeared in the book filed a lawsuit, arguing it damaged his reputation and demanded Fusosha Publishing Inc. to suspend sales of the book.