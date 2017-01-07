Close

Kyodo News

January 7, 2017 3:13

02:07 7 January 2017

U.S. resumes controversial Osprey aircraft refueling drills in Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 7, Kyodo

The U.S. forces in Japan on Friday resumed aerial refueling drills for Osprey aircraft stationed in Okinawa Prefecture, a Japanese government source said, amid local protests over the move that came less than a month after the crash-landing of one of the tilt-rotor aircraft in nearby waters.

The U.S. military is still investigating the details of the Dec. 13 accident that occurred during a nighttime refueling drill, but it has taken enough steps to prevent a recurrence, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Thursday when it announced the U.S. plan to resume the exercises from Friday.

The accident has reignited safety concerns especially among the people of Okinawa which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Ospreys have been unpopular among the people of Okinawa due to their noise and record of accidents overseas.

