Kyodo News

January 7, 2017 10:48

09:16 7 January 2017

Putin ordered effort to affect election in Trump's favor: U.S. report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign last year to influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump, a U.S. declassified intelligence report said Friday.

Three U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Putin sought to influence the election by denigrating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and "we further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report said.

The agencies assessed that Putin and the Russian government, using means such as hacking Democratic Party e-mail servers and releasing acquired materials to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, "aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him," it said.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

