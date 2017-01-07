14:34 7 January 2017
Japan, German researchers trying to save endangered rhinos using iPS
TOKYO, Jan. 7, Kyodo
A Japanese scientist has teamed up with a group of German researchers to try to save the almost-extinct northern white rhinoceros by producing eggs from induced pluripotent stem cells.
There are currently only three of the animals left alive -- one male and two females, living in a natural preserve in Kenya, according to Katsuhiko Hayashi, professor of reproductive biology at Kyushu University.
The animals cannot breed naturally due to age or disease.
