January 7, 2017 15:21

14:34 7 January 2017

Japan, German researchers trying to save endangered rhinos using iPS

TOKYO, Jan. 7, Kyodo

A Japanese scientist has teamed up with a group of German researchers to try to save the almost-extinct northern white rhinoceros by producing eggs from induced pluripotent stem cells.

There are currently only three of the animals left alive -- one male and two females, living in a natural preserve in Kenya, according to Katsuhiko Hayashi, professor of reproductive biology at Kyushu University.

The animals cannot breed naturally due to age or disease.

