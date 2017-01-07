Tennis: Nishikori defeats Wawrinka to reach 1st Brisbane Int'l final

Japan's Kei Nishikori reached his first final of the Brisbane International after downing Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6(3), 6-3 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will face 17th-ranked Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final after the seventh seed defeated defending champion and world No. 3 Milos Raonic of Canada 7-6(7), 6-2 in the other semifinal. Nishikori has a 3-0 career record against Dimitrov.

"I'm feeling very happy to be in the final tomorrow. I've tried many times and this is the first time to get to Sunday in Brisbane," Nishikori told atpworldtour.com. "Especially beating Stan today, it's been a good start to the year."

"Dimi (Dimitrov) started playing much better last year, especially at the end of the season. I think he's the next Top 10 player," said Nishikori. "He's going to be a tough opponent."

Wawrinka hit eight aces in the first set but third seed and fifth-ranked Nishikori saved three break points and secured five straight points in the tiebreak to take the lead at Pat Rafter Arena.

The pair exchanged breaks to open the second set before Nishikori, who reached his fourth career semifinal at the tournament, broke again in the sixth game. The 27-year-old went on to claim the win that tied his career record at 4-4 against second seed and fourth-ranked Wawrinka.

Wawrinka remained upbeat despite the loss.

"I think my level, in general, was good. I had three good and tough matches, playing better each match," Wawrinka said. "Now I just need to keep working out and get ready for the next tournament."

Nishikori has now won three of his four meetings against the Swiss since last year. They last met at the ATP World Tour Finals in November in London, where Nishikori won 6-2, 6-3.

