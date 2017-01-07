Close

Kyodo News

January 7, 2017 18:23

17:33 7 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 7) Head of Buddha statue at Kofukuji in Nara

TOKYO, Jan. 7, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Head of Buddha statue at Kofukuji in Nara

-- The head of a Buddha statue is transferred to the Eastern Golden Hall of Kofukuji, a temple in the western Japan city of Nara, from its National Treasure Hall for the first time in 80 years on Jan. 7, 2017, as the treasure hall is closed for a year for seismic strengthening work. After being created in the Hakuho period from the 7th to 8th centuries, the statue was burned in a fire leaving only its head, a national treasure.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15679/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

