Golf: Matsuyama 3 shots back at Tournament of Champions

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot a 5-under-par 68 to sit three strokes off the lead after Friday's second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Starting the day in seventh, Matsuyama carded seven birdies and one double bogey at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course to place sixth on a second round total of 9-under 137. Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore sit atop the leaderboard as Americans occupy the top five places.

Matsuyama's solid start saw him temporarily tied at the top after sinking five birdies on the front nine, but his double bogey on the par-4 No. 17 spoiled what was turning out to be a great round.

Matsuyama teed off into the rough to leave him with 247 yards, and his subsequent five iron failed to hit the green as it disappeared into the bushes instead.

"It was positive that I could improve my score during the first half, but the 17th hurt," Matsuyama said. "I feel I couldn't judge the situation properly (for the second shot)."

The world No. 6 has started the new year and his first tournament in a month in a fine manner nevertheless. An improved showing in the short game he vowed to improve on is leaving him in fine fettle, thanks partially to his extended work after daily training sessions.

"The approach has been coming along," Matsuyama said. "The whole flow will get better if I can put in one putt now from around five meters."

"I can head into the weekend in this position, and I'm looking forward to it."

==Kyodo