Tennis: Nishikori defeats Wawrinka to reach 1st Brisbane Int'l final

Japan's Kei Nishikori reached his first final of the Brisbane International after downing Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6(3), 6-3 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will face 17th-ranked Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final after the seventh seed defeated defending champion and world No. 3 Milos Raonic of Canada 7-6(7), 6-2 in the other semifinal. Nishikori has a 3-0 career record against Dimitrov.

"I'm feeling very happy to be in the final tomorrow. I've tried many times and this is the first time to get to Sunday in Brisbane," Nishikori said. "Especially beating Stan today, it's been a good start to the year."