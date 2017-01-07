Close

Kyodo News

January 7, 2017 21:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:16 7 January 2017

Japan to set up body to promote maritime safety in Southeast Asia

TOKYO, Jan. 7, Kyodo

The Japan Coast Guard plans to establish an organization dedicated to helping Southeast Asian countries improve maritime safety capabilities, apparently as part of Japan's moves to deal with China's assertiveness at sea, JCG officials said Saturday.

The coast guard aims to build stronger ties with counterparts in the region as part of Japan's drive to enshrine the rule of law in coping with disputes in the South China Sea, where surrounding countries including China have competing territorial claims, they said.

In addition to disputes with China, the coast guards of Southeast Asian countries face a pressing need to enhance their ability to respond to natural disasters and piracy.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  3. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  4. 1 Jan 201723 killed, 17 missing as boat carrying 200 catches fire off Jakarta
  5. 1 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete