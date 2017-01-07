Japan to set up body to promote maritime safety in Southeast Asia

The Japan Coast Guard plans to establish an organization dedicated to helping Southeast Asian countries improve maritime safety capabilities, apparently as part of Japan's moves to deal with China's assertiveness at sea, JCG officials said Saturday.

The coast guard aims to build stronger ties with counterparts in the region as part of Japan's drive to enshrine the rule of law in coping with disputes in the South China Sea, where surrounding countries including China have competing territorial claims, they said.

In addition to disputes with China, the coast guards of Southeast Asian countries face a pressing need to enhance their ability to respond to natural disasters and piracy.