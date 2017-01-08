PM Abe urges S. Korea to remove new "comfort women" statue

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged South Korea to remove a new statue dedicated to women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels," as he called on Seoul to implement a bilateral agreement reached in 2015 which aimed to settle the thorny issue.

"The South Korean side should show its sincerity," the premier said on a TV program Sunday, referring to the statue installed late last month outside the Japanese consulate in the southern South Korean city of Busan.

The statue is one of a number in South Korea representing "comfort women" procured for the Japanese military's wartime brothels before and during World War II. The latest statue erection came despite the bilateral agreement in December 2015 aimed at fully settling the issue.