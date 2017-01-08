16:16 8 January 2017
ASEAN keen to further fast-track S. China Sea code of conduct: chief
By Christine T. Tjandraningsih
JAKARTA, Jan. 8, Kyodo
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is ready to further speed up the process to create a legally binding "code of conduct" in the South China Sea with China, its chief said recently.
Last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed to fast-track consultations on the code of conduct, including by developing a framework for the code by mid-2017.
Stressing that the 10-member grouping welcomes the proposal, ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh told Kyodo News in a recent written interview that "ASEAN and China have agreed to intensify consultations on the COC to meet the deadline."
