Kyodo News

January 8, 2017 17:08

16:16 8 January 2017

ASEAN keen to further fast-track S. China Sea code of conduct: chief

By Christine T. Tjandraningsih
JAKARTA, Jan. 8, Kyodo

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is ready to further speed up the process to create a legally binding "code of conduct" in the South China Sea with China, its chief said recently.

Last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed to fast-track consultations on the code of conduct, including by developing a framework for the code by mid-2017.

Stressing that the 10-member grouping welcomes the proposal, ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh told Kyodo News in a recent written interview that "ASEAN and China have agreed to intensify consultations on the COC to meet the deadline."

