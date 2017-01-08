Video Advisory (Jan. 8) Adelie penguins in Antarctica

The following is the latest available news video.

Adelie penguins in Antarctica

-- Video shot Jan. 3 and 4, 2017, shows Adelie penguins raising families at a cove some 20 kilometers south of Showa Station, a Japanese research facility in Antarctica.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15682/)

==Kyodo