Video Advisory (Jan. 8) Adelie penguins in Antarctica

January 8, 2017 23:12

21:47 8 January 2017

TOKYO, Jan. 8, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Adelie penguins in Antarctica

-- Video shot Jan. 3 and 4, 2017, shows Adelie penguins raising families at a cove some 20 kilometers south of Showa Station, a Japanese research facility in Antarctica.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15682/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

