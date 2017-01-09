2006 oil and gas treaty between Australia, E. Timor to be terminated

The governments of Australia and East Timor said Monday that a bilateral treaty on maritime arrangements in the Timor Sea will be scrapped, marking a step toward negotiating a permanent maritime border between the two countries.

A joint statement said East Timor will soon formally inform Australia that it wants to terminate the 2006 treaty, which will cease three months from the date of notification.

The treaty split future revenue of the Greater Sunrise reserve evenly between the two sides and deferred the establishment of a permanent maritime boundary for 50 years.