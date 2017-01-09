1.23 mil. youths mark Coming-of-Age Day across Japan

A total of 1.23 million 20-year-olds marked Japan's Coming-of-Age Day on Monday, with some spending their first day as adults climbing up the country's tallest skyscraper and others enjoying Tokyo Disneyland.

The number of people reaching adulthood on Monday was up 20,000 on the previous year, a change on recent figures which had seen the number trending downwards due to Japan's low birthrate.

The number of new adults totaled 1.21 million in both 2016 and 2014, the lowest number since the government began collecting data in 1968.