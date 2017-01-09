Close

Kyodo News

January 9, 2017 18:55

18:01 9 January 2017

China voices concern over N. Korea's long-range missile threat

BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, Kyodo

China said Monday it is "deeply concerned" over North Korea's latest threat to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains complex and sensitive. We hope all relevant parties refrain from words and deeds that would escalate tensions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also told a press briefing.

Shortly after a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Sunday that Pyongyang could carry out an ICMB test at any time and location determined by its leadership, the United States said it would shoot down any missiles that threaten its territory or that of its allies.

