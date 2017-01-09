Close

Kyodo News

January 9, 2017 18:55

18:38 9 January 2017

Ski jumping: Unrivalled Takanashi tops World Cup podium again

OBERSTDORF, Germany, Jan. 9, Kyodo

Japan's Sara Takanashi eased to her fifth World Cup victory of the season on Sunday, winning the sixth competition by almost 30 points.

The 20-year-old leaped 124 meters in her first attempt and encored with the day's longest jump of 129 meters on the 137-meter large hill. Her 263.0 points place her ahead of Slovene runner-up Ema Klinec (234.1) and Russian Irina Avvakumova in third (223.7).

Takanashi's 49th career World Cup win leaves her four short of the all-time total reached by male Austrian jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer. She can match his landmark figure in Japan, where the next four jumps are scheduled, first in her native Hokkaido and then in Yamagata Prefecture.

"The conditions were difficult with the snow and with the wind swirling but I could deliver two decent jumps, I could concentrate on them" Takanashi said.

"It's something I can build on for the four straight competitions in Japan, I can enjoy soaring with lots of people cheering me, I can share (the joy) with them."

Takanashi is making the top of the podium a place of her own and her trainer Kohei Makino said her ability to reproduce the ideal motion in competition exceeds that of three-time world figure skating champion Mao Asada and Los Angeles Dodgers' right-hander Kenta Maeda, both of whom he has coached.

Takanashi's compatriot Yuki Ito missed out on the podium by 0.1 points, settling for fourth with 223.6.

"I'm really frustrated, I'd have liked to return to Japan gaining momentum," said the 22-year-old. "Hopefully I can use this as a springboard to produce good results."

==Kyodo

