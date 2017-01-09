21:05 9 January 2017
Japan pledges to boost infrastructure investment in Czech Republic
PRAGUE, Jan. 9, Kyodo
Japan will encourage its companies to invest in the Czech Republic, particularly in infrastructure development, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday after meeting his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek in Prague.
Kishida and Zaoralek also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in energy generation schemes like nuclear plants.
The foreign minister then met Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Monday and confirmed a plan to expedite arrangements for the leader's visit to Japan by the end of this year.
