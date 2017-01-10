N.Y. nuclear power plant to close by 2021

An aging nuclear power plant just north of New York City will close by April 2021 under a deal between New York State and plant owner Entergy Corp., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo has long argued the two-unit Indian Point plant, about 50 kilometers north of Manhattan, should be shuttered to protect the millions of people living nearby.

"For 15 years, I have been deeply concerned by the continuing safety violations at Indian Point, especially given its location in the largest and most densely populated metropolitan region in the country," he said in a statement.