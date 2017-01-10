SMAP greatest hits album sells 1 millionth copy

"SMAP 25 YEARS," a greatest hits album released by SMAP shortly before the band's breakup at the end of 2016, has sold more than 1 million copies, music information provider Oricon Inc. said Monday.

The album, consisting of the top 50 songs chosen by fans, has sold 1,007,000 copies, less than three weeks after its Dec. 21 release.

The last time an album sold more than 1 million copies in Japan was about a year ago, when "Japonism" by Arashi achieved the mark, according to Oricon.

Arashi is also a five-man pop idol band, similar to the wildly popular SMAP.

