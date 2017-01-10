Close

Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 5:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

04:18 10 January 2017

SMAP greatest hits album sells 1 millionth copy

TOKYO, Jan. 10, Kyodo

"SMAP 25 YEARS," a greatest hits album released by SMAP shortly before the band's breakup at the end of 2016, has sold more than 1 million copies, music information provider Oricon Inc. said Monday.

The album, consisting of the top 50 songs chosen by fans, has sold 1,007,000 copies, less than three weeks after its Dec. 21 release.

The last time an album sold more than 1 million copies in Japan was about a year ago, when "Japonism" by Arashi achieved the mark, according to Oricon.

Arashi is also a five-man pop idol band, similar to the wildly popular SMAP.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  2. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 4 Jan 2017Over 150 inmates escape in the Philippines' largest-ever jailbreak

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete