Toyota to invest $10 bil. in U.S. over 5 years

Toyota Motor Corp. will spend $10 billion in U.S. capital investments over the next five years, President Akio Toyoda said Monday, amid pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Toyoda made the announcement during a news conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit as the Japanese auto giant unveiled its redesigned 2018 Camry model.

"The Camry has been one of the reasons why we've invested $22 billion in the U.S. over the last 60 years and why we will invest another 10 billion here in just the next five years alone," he said.