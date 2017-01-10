Takeda to buy U.S. cancer drug maker ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Monday it will buy Massachusetts-based ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at $5.2 billion to expand its cancer treatment business.

The major Japanese pharmaceutical firm said it will expand into lung cancer treatment and increase leukemia drug offerings through the deal, which has been approved by ARIAD's board and will be closed by the end of February.

ARIAD, which has a leukemia drug called Iclusig on the market and a lung cancer drug expected to be launched later this year, posted $119 million in revenue and a $231 million net loss in 2015.