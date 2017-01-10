Abe meets envoy returning from Seoul over "comfort women" statue row

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Tuesday with Japan's ambassador to South Korea after the envoy's recall home in protest at the installation of a statue in Busan dedicated to "comfort women" who were forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.

Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine, accompanied by Yasuhiro Morimoto, Japan's consul general in Busan, are expected to have explained the situation surrounding the installation of the statue near the consulate general in Busan, similar to one erected in front of Japan's embassy in Seoul in 2011.

Top Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that Tokyo "hasn't decided yet" when the diplomats will return to South Korea.