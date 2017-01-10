Abe meets envoy returning from Seoul over "comfort women" statue row

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Tuesday with Japan's ambassador to South Korea after the envoy's recall home in protest at the installation of a statue in Busan dedicated to "comfort women" who were forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.

"I can't go into the details, but I made thorough reports to both the prime minister and the chief Cabinet secretary," Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine told reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office, which was joined by Yasuhiro Morimoto, Japan's consul general in Busan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that Tokyo "hasn't decided yet" when the diplomats will return to South Korea.