11:52 10 January 2017
China's 2016 consumer inflation undershoots government's 3% target
BEIJING, Jan. 10, Kyodo
China's consumer price index rose 2 percent in 2016 from a year ago, undershooting the government's annual inflation target of around 3 percent, official data showed Tuesday.
China's consumer inflation slowed in December for the first time in four months, up 2.1 percent from the previous month, partly because food prices rose at a subdued pace, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
Producer prices in the world's second-largest economy nevertheless marked the fastest pace of increase in more than five years in December.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.