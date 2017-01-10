Close

Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 13:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:52 10 January 2017

China's 2016 consumer inflation undershoots government's 3% target

BEIJING, Jan. 10, Kyodo

China's consumer price index rose 2 percent in 2016 from a year ago, undershooting the government's annual inflation target of around 3 percent, official data showed Tuesday.

China's consumer inflation slowed in December for the first time in four months, up 2.1 percent from the previous month, partly because food prices rose at a subdued pace, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Producer prices in the world's second-largest economy nevertheless marked the fastest pace of increase in more than five years in December.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  2. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 4 Jan 2017Over 150 inmates escape in the Philippines' largest-ever jailbreak

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete