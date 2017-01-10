China's 2016 consumer inflation undershoots government's 3% target

China's consumer price index rose 2 percent in 2016 from a year ago, undershooting the government's annual inflation target of around 3 percent, official data showed Tuesday.

China's consumer inflation slowed in December for the first time in four months, up 2.1 percent from the previous month, partly because food prices rose at a subdued pace, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Producer prices in the world's second-largest economy nevertheless marked the fastest pace of increase in more than five years in December.