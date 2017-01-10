URGENT: China's 2016 GDP growth expected to be around 6.7%: official

China's economic growth in 2016 is expected to be around 6.7 percent, a high-ranking official said Tuesday.

The forecast was disclosed by Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency, during a press conference, ahead of the country's official release later this month of its gross domestic product data for the October-December period and 2016.

China's GDP grew 6.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2016. The government set last year's GDP target in a range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent.