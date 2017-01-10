SNAPSHOT: New school building in disaster-hit city completed

Construction of a new elementary school building has been completed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami-damaged northeastern Japan city of Higashimatsushima.

The disaster hit shortly before sixth graders at Miyanomori Elementary School enrolled and they have been studying in a prefab building since then. Local authorities aimed to enable the children to study at the new building before their graduation in March.

Kanami Kijima, a 10-year-old fourth grader, said, "We will treasure this new school building and study here with our friends."

==Kyodo