Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 13:07

12:25 10 January 2017

Toyota to invest $10 bil. in U.S. over 5 years

DETROIT, Jan. 10, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. will spend $10 billion in U.S. capital investments over the next five years, President Akio Toyoda announced Monday, under an arrangement the automaker says predates U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to penalize it for plans to produce cars for the American market in Mexico.

Toyoda made the announcement during a news conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit as the Japanese auto giant unveiled its redesigned 2018 Camry model.

"The Camry has been one of the reasons why we've invested $22 billion in the U.S. over the last 60 years and why we will invest another 10 billion here in just the next five years alone," he said.

