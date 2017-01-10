Video Advisory (Jan. 10) World's smallest carrier rocket unveiled

The following is the latest available news video.

World's smallest carrier rocket unveiled

-- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency unveiled the world's smallest carrier rocket on Jan. 9, 2017, before its launch on Jan. 11 from the Uchinoura Space Center in southwestern Japan. The 2.6-ton rocket, about the size of a telephone pole and measuring about 10 meters in length and 0.5 meter in diameter, will send a geological survey and communication experimental satellite into space.

