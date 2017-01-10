Close

Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 14:38

13:15 10 January 2017

S. Korean acting president calls for restraint over row with Japan

SEOUL, Jan. 10, Kyodo

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Tuesday called for care to avoid worsening relations with Japan in the wake of a row over the erection of a statue dedicated to "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.

"For the sake of developing a future-oriented South Korea-Japan relationship, it is desirable to refrain from remarks or actions that could worsen the situation," Hwang said during a Cabinet meeting, without specifying if his words were directed to Japanese or South Koreans, or both.

Japan has temporarily pulled Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine from Seoul and consul general Yasuhiro Morimoto from Busan in protest at the installation of the statue near the Japanese mission in Busan. Japan has not decided yet when the diplomats will return to South Korea.

