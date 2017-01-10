Close

Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 14:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:28 10 January 2017

Foreign tourists to Japan reach record high 24 mil. in 2016

TOKYO, Jan. 10, Kyodo

The number of foreign tourists to Japan reached a record high 24.04 million in 2016, up 22 percent from the previous year and topping 20 million for the first time, the tourism minister said Tuesday.

The pace of increase, however, was slower than 47 percent in 2015, amid a strong yen, China's economic slowdown and earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture in April.

"Though the pace was slow, it continued to grow firmly. We hope to maintain this momentum by applying various measures," Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii told a press conference.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Foreign visitors to Japan this year have already hit record: gov't
  • Tsutenkaku tower celebrates 60th anniversary
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  2. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  3. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  4. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 4 Jan 2017Over 150 inmates escape in the Philippines' largest-ever jailbreak

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete