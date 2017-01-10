Olympics: Abe, Koike affirm "all-Japan" approach to Olympics

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Tuesday to work together to ensure the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, eschewing for now talks on how the financial burden should be shared.

"With three years left to go until the Olympics, we confirmed that we will cooperate (on an) 'all-Japan' (basis) and work together to ensure the success of the games," Koike told reporters after the meeting at Abe's office.

Koike said the metropolitan government and the central government did not hold any working-level discussions Tuesday, for example on the budget for the games.