Abe meets Japan envoy to Seoul over "comfort women" statue row

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Tuesday with Japan's ambassador to South Korea after the envoy's recall home in protest at the installation of a statue in Busan dedicated to "comfort women" who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.

The details of the meeting were not disclosed, but they apparently exchanged views on how to respond to the erection of the statue near the Japanese consulate in the southern port city, which Japan sees as a violation of a 2015 bilateral agreement to resolve the comfort women issue. A prolonged feud could adversely affect the two countries' efforts to address the threat posed by North Korea.

"I can't go into the details, but I made thorough reports to both the prime minister and the chief Cabinet secretary," Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine told reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office, which was joined by Yasuhiro Morimoto, Japan's consul general in Busan.