Japan gets U.S. cooperation to set new routes at Tokyo airport

Japan has received approval from the United States to set new commercial flight routes in U.S. military-controlled airspace near Tokyo's Haneda airport in order to increase international services ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, government sources said Tuesday.

The United States has controlled huge areas of airspace over the Japanese capital and vicinity since the postwar period. Tokyo will explore whether the latest move could eventually lead to Washington formally returning more of the airspace, the sources said.

The restrictions of use of airspace have forced many commercial flights using Haneda airport to detour or fly at certain altitudes to avoid the airspace, causing air traffic congestion.