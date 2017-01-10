19:58 10 January 2017
Stronger Japan-U.S. alliance hinges on Trump's "awareness": Abe
TOKYO, Jan. 10, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he wants to keep strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, provided the two leaders share an awareness of the security situation in Asia.
In an exclusive interview with Kyodo News, Abe said he wants to "affirm the significance of the Japan-U.S. alliance" in his next meeting with Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20.
"That's based on the premise that (both of us) have a mutual understanding of the current security environment," he added.
