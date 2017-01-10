Close

Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 20:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:58 10 January 2017

Stronger Japan-U.S. alliance hinges on Trump's "awareness": Abe

TOKYO, Jan. 10, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he wants to keep strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, provided the two leaders share an awareness of the security situation in Asia.

In an exclusive interview with Kyodo News, Abe said he wants to "affirm the significance of the Japan-U.S. alliance" in his next meeting with Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20.

"That's based on the premise that (both of us) have a mutual understanding of the current security environment," he added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  2. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  3. 6 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  4. 6 Jan 2017U.S. trade deficit widens 6.8% in November
  5. 4 Jan 2017Over 150 inmates escape in the Philippines' largest-ever jailbreak

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete