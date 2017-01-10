Idea floated of crown prince ascending throne on Jan. 1, 2019: source

The government has been considering the possibility of arranging for Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the throne on Jan. 1, 2019, with Emperor Akihito having expressed his desire to abdicate, a government source said Tuesday.

In that event, a new era name would be applied as one is declared for the reign of each emperor under law, the source said. The current Heisei era, meaning "achieving peace," commenced on Jan. 8, 1989, the day after the previous Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, passed away.

The idea is being floated as a way to limit the impact of changing era names on people's lives by applying the new one at the start of 2019, according to the source.