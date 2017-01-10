Soccer: FIFA approves expansion to 48-team World Cup from 2026

Soccer's World Cup will expand in 2026 by 16 teams to a total of 48, FIFA announced Tuesday.

The FIFA Council voted unanimously to introduce 16 three-team groups, whose top two teams will qualify for a 32-team knockout phase. It is the first expansion since the 1998 finals in France, when the field was increased to 32.

With the 2022 event already awarded to Qatar, the 2026 finals will not be held in another member nation of the Asian Football Confederation, which includes Japan.