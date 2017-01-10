Close

Kyodo News

January 10, 2017 23:44

22:45 10 January 2017

Cambodia, Laos open 1st int'l border checkpoint

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 10, Kyodo

Cambodia and Laos on Tuesday opened an international border checkpoint, with their leaders presiding over the inauguration ceremony.

The newly upgraded border crossing connects Trapeang Kriel of Steung Treng Province on the Cambodian side with Nong Nokkhiane in Champassak Province on the Lao side.

"The move will help promote cross-border trade, tourism, and connectivity between the two countries," Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith was quoted as saying by the official Lao News Agency.

