Volkswagen likely topped world's automakers in 2016 sales

Volkswagen AG said Tuesday its global group sales hit a record 10.31 million units in 2016, up 3.8 percent from the previous year, likely making it the world's best-selling automaker for the first time.

Toyota Motor Corp., the global sales leader for the fourth straight year until 2015, said in December its group sales for 2016 are projected to fall 1 percent to 10.09 million units.

Volkswagen, still reeling from its diesel emissions scandal and affected by slumping growth in some emerging economies, chalked up stellar sales in China.