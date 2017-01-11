08:21 11 January 2017
U.S. charges ex-U.N. chief Ban's relatives in bribery case
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, Kyodo
U.S. prosecutors have indicted two relatives of former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on charges of trying to bribe a Middle Eastern official over the attempted $800 million sale of a building in Vietnam.
The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, charges Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a New York real estate broker who is Ban Ki Moon's nephew, and his father Ban Ki Sang, Ban Ki Moon's brother who was a senior executive at a South Korean construction firm.
The charges came after Ban Ki Moon stepped down from the helm of the United Nations on Dec. 31 after serving two five-year terms. Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres became his successor.
Also charged was Malcolm Harris, a U.S. citizen accused of claiming to be a go-between with the Middle Eastern official but instead pocketing a $500,000 bribe.
==Kyodo