U.S. charges ex-U.N. chief Ban's relatives in bribery case

U.S. prosecutors have indicted two relatives of former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on charges of trying to bribe a Middle Eastern official over the attempted $800 million sale of a building in Vietnam.

The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, charges Joo Hyun "Dennis" Bahn, a New York real estate broker who is Ban Ki Moon's nephew, and his father Ban Ki Sang, Ban Ki Moon's brother who was a senior executive at a South Korean construction firm.

The charges came after Ban Ki Moon stepped down from the helm of the United Nations on Dec. 31 after serving two five-year terms. Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres became his successor.

Also charged was Malcolm Harris, a U.S. citizen accused of claiming to be a go-between with the Middle Eastern official but instead pocketing a $500,000 bribe.

==Kyodo