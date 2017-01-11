Chinese aircraft carrier returning to Qingdao home base

China's sole aircraft carrier has sailed into the western Pacific for the first time and is passing through the Taiwan Strait on its way back to its home port, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement the Liaoning and accompanying ships entered Taiwan's southwest air defense identification at around 7 a.m. Wednesday and is sailing northwest along the median of the Taiwan Strait, an imaginary line drawn through the Taiwan Strait by the United States in the 1950s to delineate areas controlled by Taipei and Beijing.

The Taiwan military is closely monitoring the movement and taking the "proper response actions" without elaborating.