Kyodo News

January 11, 2017 11:52

10:34 11 January 2017

Japan space agency postpones launch of world's smallest rocket

KAGOSHIMA, Japan, Jan. 11, Kyodo

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on Wednesday postponed the launch of the world's smallest carrier rocket due to strong wind, the agency said.

JAXA is now planning to launch as early as Saturday the SS-520, which at 10 meters long and 50 centimeters in diameter is roughly one-fifth the size of the H2-A rocket.

The SS-520 was scheduled to take off from the agency's Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday morning carrying a 35-cm satellite.

