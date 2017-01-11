Close

Kyodo News

January 11, 2017 13:24

11:53 11 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 11) Snow sculpture of police car displayed

TOKYO, Jan. 11, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Snow sculpture of police car displayed

-- A realistic snow sculpture of a police vehicle is displayed in the town of Horonobe on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Several police officers worked to create the sculpture, using a chainsaw and color sprays to shape a block of snow into the police vehicle. It even has a red light made of ice that glows at night.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15689/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

