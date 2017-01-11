11:53 11 January 2017
Video Advisory (Jan. 11) Snow sculpture of police car displayed
TOKYO, Jan. 11, Kyodo
-- A realistic snow sculpture of a police vehicle is displayed in the town of Horonobe on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Several police officers worked to create the sculpture, using a chainsaw and color sprays to shape a block of snow into the police vehicle. It even has a red light made of ice that glows at night.
