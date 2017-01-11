Mitsubishi Electric referred to prosecutors for alleged overwork

The labor ministry referred Mitsubishi Electric Corp. to prosecutors Wednesday on suspicion of forcing excessive overtime on a male employee, who subsequently became mentally ill and was laid off.

In a case that follows the suicide of an overworked employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc., the Tokyo-based electronics maker allegedly made the 31-year-old man work far longer hours than those set in a labor-management agreement after he joined the firm in April 2013, according to sources close to the matter.

His supervisor at the time was also referred to prosecutors for alleged violation of the labor standards law.