12:17 11 January 2017
Abe to visit Pacific Rim nations to strengthen ties
By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, Jan. 11, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam on a six-day trip from Thursday aimed at strengthening security cooperation amid China's rising maritime assertiveness.
Abe's Asia-Pacific tour also comes as uncertainties loom over the commitment of the incoming U.S. administration to the region following the inauguration Jan. 20 of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested he will shift to a protectionist trade policy.
"The trips are aimed at reaffirming the importance of the U.S. alliance network in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening coordination with major countries in the region," a senior Japanese official said.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.