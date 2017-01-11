Abe to visit Pacific Rim nations to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam on a six-day trip from Thursday aimed at strengthening security cooperation amid China's rising maritime assertiveness.

Abe's Asia-Pacific tour also comes as uncertainties loom over the commitment of the incoming U.S. administration to the region following the inauguration Jan. 20 of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested he will shift to a protectionist trade policy.

"The trips are aimed at reaffirming the importance of the U.S. alliance network in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening coordination with major countries in the region," a senior Japanese official said.