January 11, 2017 13:24

12:17 11 January 2017

Abe to visit Pacific Rim nations to strengthen ties

By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, Jan. 11, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam on a six-day trip from Thursday aimed at strengthening security cooperation amid China's rising maritime assertiveness.

Abe's Asia-Pacific tour also comes as uncertainties loom over the commitment of the incoming U.S. administration to the region following the inauguration Jan. 20 of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested he will shift to a protectionist trade policy.

"The trips are aimed at reaffirming the importance of the U.S. alliance network in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening coordination with major countries in the region," a senior Japanese official said.

